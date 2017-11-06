The Last Mermaid: Page 3

While the yacht was every bit as beautiful up close as it had been at a distance, Julia immediately sensed that something wasn't quite right. For you see, Julia was expecting to see sailors aboard and from where she was looking, there on the bow-- you know, the front of the ship-- Julia couldn't see a single sailor. As a matter of fact, Julia couldn't see anyone at all. "Ahoy there," Julia shouted, "permission to come aboard, please?"
You see, even though Julia was technically already on the ship it's still always best to let sailors know you want to come aboard before just traipsing across someone else's ship. It's like knocking on someone's door before you go inside their house. All across the deck Julia searched, "Hello, hello, is anyone here?" bow to stern but nowhere was anyone to be found. "Just my luck," Julia said, "I find the prettiest ship on the entire ocean and the sailors are all absent without leave."
As Julia explored empty cabin after empty cabin she complained, "Whatever happened to the captain going down with his ship? Looks like this ship's captain doesn't go down at all. A lot of fun he must be. Oh well, let's see if someone will hold me in the hold."
And no one understood why.
And so it was Julia waited. And while she waited, for the first time in her life she saw modern conveniences like the ship's galley (that's kitchen for you land lubbers) the head (the bathroom) the lounge (not to be confused with a bar, which is a sand bar, something sailors hate to run into) and something most all of you have in your homes-- a television.
There was one more thing inside the yacht that Julia had never before seen or experienced. A bed. And so it was she turned on the television and laid upon the bed for the first time in her life. "Sure is comfortable here," Julia said as she drifted off to sleep, "Sailor? Right now I'd settle for a cabin boy."
To be continued...