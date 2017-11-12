Wackemall Media, Mining, Manufacturing, Farming & Transportation... Wackemall.com
Nov 12, 2017
Definition Of Help
It perhaps wasn't always so but these days it seems people only see money as help and if you haven't money to give then you are no help at all. Help equals money.
Billy Jones
7:43 AM
